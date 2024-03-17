Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Shares Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
