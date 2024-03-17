Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $174.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 506,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares during the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

