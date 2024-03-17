Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Trading Up 3.4%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $103.25. Approximately 9,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 53,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.85.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.57. The firm has a market cap of $545.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 376.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

