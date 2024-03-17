Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 592,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 711,100 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMAT opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.54. Meta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

