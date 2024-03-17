Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,613,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 14th total of 40,080,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.0 days.
Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance
Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Meyer Burger Technology
