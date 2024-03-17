MIND C.T.I. Ltd Plans Annual Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

