Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai Sells 23,161 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $178,108.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,164,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mister Car Wash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

