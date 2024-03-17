Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 5,352 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $116.26 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

