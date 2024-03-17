Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 3%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 194,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,444,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBLY shares. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.32.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.