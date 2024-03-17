Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12.
Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Ross Stores Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ross Stores
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.