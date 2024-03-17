Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fortive by 7.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 45,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Fortive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

