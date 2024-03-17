Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $171,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $101.37.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

