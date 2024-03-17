Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 142.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

VOX opened at $127.41 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $90.21 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

