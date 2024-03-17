Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.