Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Issues Earnings Results

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), reports. The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Mondee updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mondee Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MOND opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.07. Mondee has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondee by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondee in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

