Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of MSGM stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.17. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

