MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Sells $761,389.25 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MSA opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.18. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 129.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

