MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of MSADY opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.43. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

