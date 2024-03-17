MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in MSCI by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MSCI by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in MSCI by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $544.74 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.93. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

