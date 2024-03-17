Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,463 shares of company stock worth $1,218,642. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

