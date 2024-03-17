Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,959,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

