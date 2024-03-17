MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 1.3 %

MYTE opened at $3.76 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $212.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

