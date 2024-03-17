NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSTG. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 228,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 219,832 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 490,716 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,044,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 967,219 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

