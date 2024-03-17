Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,826 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,509,092.13.
- On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $210,566.15.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $145,023.72.
- On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $85,773.33.
Natera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $93.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.