Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,826 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,509,092.13.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $210,566.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $145,023.72.

On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $85,773.33.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $93.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.