National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

National CineMedia Trading Up 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

