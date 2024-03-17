Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 430325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Specifically, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $821.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 248,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9,612.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 20.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $353,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

