Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

NDBKY stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Nedbank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

