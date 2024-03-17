NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CFO Sells $770,625.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $102.35 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NetApp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in NetApp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

