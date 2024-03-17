NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. NetEase has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.93%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

