NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

NeuroPace Stock Down 3.3 %

NPCE stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $346.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.16.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 153.76% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $27,682.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,570.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,582 shares of company stock valued at $70,131 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

