NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

