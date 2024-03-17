Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.38.

NXR.UN opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$522.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.97.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

