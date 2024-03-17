NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY) & Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Head to Head Survey

NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY – Get Free Report) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NH Foods and Utz Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NH Foods N/A N/A N/A $125.51 0.12 Utz Brands $1.44 billion 1.78 -$24.94 million ($0.31) -58.77

NH Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Utz Brands. Utz Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NH Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NH Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00 Utz Brands 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NH Foods and Utz Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Utz Brands has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than NH Foods.

Profitability

This table compares NH Foods and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NH Foods N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands -1.73% 6.08% 3.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Utz Brands beats NH Foods on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NH Foods

NH Foods Ltd. manufactures and sells food in Japan and internationally. The company's Processed Foods Business division offers hams and sausages under the SCHAU ESSEN brand; and Chinese food meal kits under the Chuka Meisai brand; chilled pizzas under the Ishigama Kobo brand; and other meat products under the Hokkaido Carl Ramon and Kamakura Ham Tomioka brands. This segment also provides dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt products. Its Fresh Meats Business division is involved in the production and raising, slaughtering, processing, distribution, and sale of fresh meat products. The company's Overseas Business division produces and sells chicken, hams, sausages, processed meat, seafood, and vegetables. The company also exports its products. The company was formerly known as Nippon Meat Packers Inc. and changed its name to NH Foods Ltd. in June 2014. NH Foods Ltd. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

