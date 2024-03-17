NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Melanie B. Berman Sells 11,141 Shares of Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

