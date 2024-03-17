Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.75. Nkarta shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 115,277 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKTX

Nkarta Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 69.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nkarta by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nkarta by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.