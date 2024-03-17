NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Performance

NL opened at $6.64 on Friday. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

About NL Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

