NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NL Industries Stock Performance
NL opened at $6.64 on Friday. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries
About NL Industries
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.
Featured Articles
