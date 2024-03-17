NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Short Interest Update

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NNN REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in NNN REIT by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NNN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.