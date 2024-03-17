Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Update

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Noble Roman’s Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Noble Roman’s has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

About Noble Roman’s

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.