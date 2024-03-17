Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Update

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Noble Roman’s Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Noble Roman’s has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Noble Roman’s
