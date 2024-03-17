Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Nordic American Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.06 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 122,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 366,761 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

