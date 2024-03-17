Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Nordson worth $39,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $263.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.74 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

