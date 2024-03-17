Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.18. Approximately 17,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 77,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.39.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

