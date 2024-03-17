Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 615.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $132.37 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $594.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

