Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. Nucor also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Up 3.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

