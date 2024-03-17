Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.64. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Nuvei by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuvei by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 521,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $25,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

