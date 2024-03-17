NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.94 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

