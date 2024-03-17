Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $70.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

