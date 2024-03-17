Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OVBC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.11.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
