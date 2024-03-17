Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

