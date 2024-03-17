Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

Omeros Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a market cap of $229.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

