Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

