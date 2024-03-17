ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Earnings Results

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

